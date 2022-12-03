Happy Saturday morning. The Senate this week passed same-sex marriage protection. However, they did not pass protection from bad same-sex advertising.

Boy Butter is a lubricant. The spot debuted in 2021, but I recently saw it while watching ESPN. It made me say: “Huh. Gay. On ESPN. That’s something”. It also made me say: “Boy, that sucked”.

DULL AS DIRT COPY:

“Freedom to me means…fearlessness. It means…expressing myself authentically. And loving…however I choose.” (up website).

Well, at least millions of homophobic fantasy sports-obsessed mooks have seen it. That’s Facundo Rodriguez, who also does the voiceover. Shot in Malibu by Straw Hat Productions.

NO KISS SHOWN—PUSSIES.

