Tomorrow is my birthday (true story). Consider buying a subscription by clicking here: $50 a year or $5 a month. This is your free post for the week.

BACON

Woah Gramps, I hope you’re not grinding on your granddaughter.

Two ads via the American Meat Institute (now the North American Meat Institute). Gotta love the RED overload.

SELF-CONFIDENT BACON, BITCH. Nice layout.

I’m balling up this ad and EATING it.

THE WHEEL. ELECTRICITY. TELEPHONE. TOASTER FUCKING BACON.

HOLY SHIT. Crunchy savory pig meat in a delicious sleeping bag of buttermilk flapjack.

Horizontal, Vertical, GET IN MY BELLY.

A BACON MAZE! Swift, you enticing fuckers.

OK, not vintage. But ace installation. For Rashers, “North America’s only bacon sandwich shop”. Via Canada, of course.

Share