BACON.
The 10 BEST Vintage BACON Ads. Vegetarians, look away.
Tomorrow is my birthday (true story). Consider buying a subscription by clicking here: $50 a year or $5 a month. This is your free post for the week.
BACON
Woah Gramps, I hope you’re not grinding on your granddaughter.
Two ads via the American Meat Institute (now the North American Meat Institute). Gotta love the RED overload.
SELF-CONFIDENT BACON, BITCH. Nice layout.
I’m balling up this ad and EATING it.
THE WHEEL. ELECTRICITY. TELEPHONE. TOASTER FUCKING BACON.
HOLY SHIT. Crunchy savory pig meat in a delicious sleeping bag of buttermilk flapjack.
Horizontal, Vertical, GET IN MY BELLY.
A BACON MAZE! Swift, you enticing fuckers.
OK, not vintage. But ace installation. For Rashers, “North America’s only bacon sandwich shop”. Via Canada, of course.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. To receive all posts and support my work, please become a paid subscriber.