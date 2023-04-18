I’m not feeling generous financially. Intellectually. Ad-Review-ly. Substack-ly. So here’s one of my laziest posts ever. It includes three new dog food ads via Spain, with a very minimal stab at a “review”.

But, on the plus side: it also includes the seven funniest dog food ads I’ve ever seen.

Back to the negative side, at least for you stubborn spongers, you’ll have to pay to see the funny ads. It’s $40 a year, that’s $3.33 a month. Click the ugly green button below.

Buy subscription, for the soul of Zorro.

Returning to the plus side, here’s me and my first pet, Zorro (he had a black-fur mask around his eyes when he was a puppy), a German Shepherd Police Dog. Unfortunately, we had to give him away to an actual policeman because he snapped his chain like it was string and bit a local asshole kid on the ass (drawing blood) who was throwing rocks at him. Photos circa way before you were born.

OK, to the pet food ads, new and old.