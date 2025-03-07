This weekend, Males, maybe don’t beat on Females, and instead, face your weak, pathetic self in a mirror and punch yourself—HARD—in the face, a few times. Don’t worry: the first one hurts the most.
If you’ve ever, purposely, hit a woman, you are human fucking garbage, no matter the circumstances.
OK, to the advertising. These are the five most powerful anti-domestic violence ads I’ve collected. Do they do any good? Probably not.
WARNING: much brutal violence depicted below.