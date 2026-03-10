Another Study On Lazy Copywriting.
Take the headlines away on these billboards and see if they’re better or worse or exactly as bad.
Torri Blanche (Italy)
This woman is not Torri Blanche. It’s a business and commercial complex located near Milan. But they did jump on the International Women’s Day promo wagon by (very badly) riffing on the Kill Bill movies. So: women, just take your Hattori Hanzōs and start beheading the Patriarchy. Tarantino, just, sue them. Ad agency: Mynd (get it?), Milan.
This ad isn’t from the lazy-ass campaign, below. It’s just another recent bad ad that upset me.
Buy a sub to scrutinize, along with me, a new outdoor campaign that could’ve been very good if if got pushed a bit more.
