“They” say advertising reflects society. I ain’t got no PhD in sociology, I’m just a lowly UNDERPAID ad critic. I know advertising sometimes affects society, often not in a good way (though Bud’s “Wassup” 1990s spots were cool and, for the first time in ad history, showed us white people black men really talking with each other).

In the 1950s, TV advertising became huge business, especially for selling housewares, appliances, and such.

Which meant, brands had to hire spokeswomen to hawk their shit. But, according to this manual, she couldn’t be "too aggressive. She will antagonize all men and many women. She must, however, speak with authority…” BUT!

“A woman announcer is always a hazardous risk and few can please all viewers”.

Got it, sweetheart? Authoritative but not aggressive. Don’t want to trigger the man-boys.

But: did the ads of the time simply reflect Woman’s place in society, or did they also affect it? Looking at the ads, it’s hard not to say the latter.

