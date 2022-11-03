(NOTE: this article is *sarcasm*)

The consultant, let’s call him “TIM”, is pictured below. I met him at the local coffee hole here in NYC. We started “chatting”. He called me a “dinosaur” and said that I was wrong about everything vis-á-vis ad creativity.

He charges $500 hour, but he gave me a free 15 minutes. I recorded him.

“Listen copyranter, there are no “Ads” no more, just Content. Advertising is DEAD. There is now only Contentising. Say it with me: (I do) “Contentising”. Consumers hate the “A” word. They DEMAND Content. Content cuts through the Advertising Noise.”

“But! What do they demand from Content? Well, I’m gonna tell ya.”

(TIM grabs the coffee shop’s mini-blackboard, erases the specials, and starts writing. An employee briefly objects.)

“OPTIMIZE. OPTIMIZE. OPTIMIZE. Optimize your leveraged content.”

What does that mean?

“It means your content must be consumer consumptable.”

What does that mean?

“It means people must be able to easily consume your content.”

OK. So simple message, simple execution.

“That sounds like Dinosaur ad talk, copyranter! Anyway, Next. ORGANIC. ORGANIC. ORGANIC Content. It’s that simple. If you don’t follow me, look up “organic”.

OK. That didn’t really help. What do you mean here by “Content”?

ANYTHING! Anything you produce as a brand is Content! And ANYBODY can produce a “lightbulb” content moment. A blog! An email! A shortform video!

A shortform video ad perhaps…

(Shakes his head and sighs) Lastly, GENUINE. GENUINE. GENUINE. Make your content Genuine.

“What does…”

It means make your content REAL.

Real good? Real funny?

“NO! Just…REAL. You know, Genuine. From a place of “Value” within your brand. Consumers must Value your Content during consumption.”

(silence)

“Now: For your Content to succeed you need to repurpose and distribute it as widely as possible. Don’t plant a single crop and expect a fruitful harvest; scatter seeds throughout the whole field.”

So, different mediums and such.

“There you go with your Dinosaur language again.”

Sorry.

Gotta go, optimizing my time copyranter. You Got This.

(and scene)

says TIM.

Besides “TIM” above, below is another popular first-page image on Getty when you search “Marketing Consultant”.