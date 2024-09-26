Haven’t done a RantCast®™© in over a year. Here’s what you’ll hear: a (short) expletive-filled rant about the sick state of advertising for which I will present the simple antidote that would save the industry, a rant that every marketing/tech/PR/social/founder/advertising Important Person should record and listen to every morning before you start you’re day. No script. Just emptying my shit-filled brain.

RE my voice: I did some commercial v/o work in the 90s; a producer told me I had an “everyman” voice, whatever the Hell that means.

(Comedian Lewis Black’s podcast is called RANTCAST. But as you can see, he has NOT legally claimed it Plus, he doesn’t even have “RANT” in his name. So fuck him.)

This rant is about eight minutes long.