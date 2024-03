Thar She Blows. Here’s the complete backstory on this heinous BK ad that ran all over Singapore in 2009, including the illegally-used stock photo model’s response.

Be a better copywriter-Buy subscription

Sometimes, copywriters write a headline with blinders on, and then keep the blinders on all the way through the approval process, and apparently their bosses/the client also wear the same pair of blinders, and the ad is inexplicably produced.

Three of these cringy headlines below.

Pay me here, or go jump in a lake.