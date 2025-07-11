I’m not here to talk about them currently making a database of every fucking detail of every fucking American.

Just the terrible logo and tagline.

SOFTWARE THAT DOMINATES. Fuck YEAH. That sound is the simultaneous unzipping of thousands of Silicon Valley males’ pants as they stroke one out before coffee. Maybe into their coffee, bunch of overcompensating weirdos.

What does it “dominate”? Other software? The Internet? Women (A top exec isn’t fond of females.)? The World? You? Me? Us?

OK, to the logo. Rather…unsubtle, uncreative. Why not just make that bottom arrow-ish part more dominate, like the male symbol, below left. It’s kinda, a combo of the two?

I’m not looking up when/where/who/what made these, but the open-armed female is…bothersome.

It also, kinda, looks like a screaming person with a big mouth with their arms reaching out.

AHHHH, HELP ME!!!!! Now look back at the logo in context.

Or: The “O” could be something. The world. A brain. Or, stand for: Optimize; Operation; One as in, the ONE? A “circle” can represent: Infinity; Unity; female energy (Yeah-nah).

It’s just Cold and Ugly. Which, is how the future is looking, more and more, every day. So perfect for Palantir, I guess.

Share