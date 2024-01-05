NOTE: This is the last article where you can get the reduced $40/year subscription price. Starting with Monday’s post, the price is back up to $50. Get your cheaper subscription here.

Back in the day, being Gay would get you arrested, or much worse. So: you had to be subtle with your advertising, top to bottom. Or, not so subtle. You judge.

1. Schlitz: “I Was Curious” Campaign (late 1940s-1950s)

More like, “I was bi-curious”.

LEFT:

Black Hair: "I was curious..."

Blonde: "Let me grab that for you. These rocks are hard, huh?"

Black Hair: "...when's the last time you had sex with Betty?"

Blonde: "Our wedding night."

Black Hair: "Maybe I'm being too forward..."

Blonde: "Please, say it."

Black Hair: "Can I pee in your mouth?"

Blonde: "As long as I can wash it down with a cold Schlitz!"

RIGHT:

Cowboy: (Hmm, hot Pops is unaccompanied.) “Where’s the Missus?”

Pops: “In Heaven, Sonny”.

Cowboy: How’d ya like to join her, metaphysically speaking…”

Pops: How’d you like to have that sass talk rammed up your ass?”

Cowboy: WELL! I’m not usually a Bottom, but…”

2. Ivory Soap (early 20th Century)

Left: a real scene that happened aboard a WWI army transport, gay-fully recreated. The hosing is particularly fun. Right: You got the guy (left) behind the guy's behind; you got the guys staring at the other guys' behinds. And what's with the guy in the left stall with his hands behind his behind? Modest? Or receiving oral?

3. REIS Scandals Underwear (WWII)

Not even slightly trying to cloak it. Admiring Privates! Mentally Undressing! Hard Nipples! Package! Showering! Don't Ask, Don't Tell, don't put you uniform back on just yet, Major Hunkmiller! I'll fatigue ya, soldier!

4. Schlitz, Part Two

The common theme in this campaign, you’ll notice, is there ain’t no gals in the ending third panel.

LEFT:

Top Guy: "Well, hell-lo Jim-Dandy".

Bottom Guy: "How'd you know my name was Jim!"

Top Guy: (to clueless wife) “Mind if I steal your man away for a coupla hours..."

Bottom Guy (last panel): “Wow, nobody's ever looked at me like you are now..."

Top Guy: Ever been fucked on a terrace Jimmy..."

RIGHT:

Blonde (looks like the same Gay guy from the above lake scene): Oh yeah, let's guzzle a coupla bottles, double-time".

Dark: "What's the hurry?"

Blonde: "Gals are only gonna busy with their stupid knitting for an hour or so". 5. Munsingwear (1952)

"Why are you staring at my comfort pouch, Rick?"

"I was just wondering if you have it tucked in, Steve. Also, do you smoke other things besides pipes?”

6. Schlitz, Part Three

LEFT:

Brown suit: (God, I love trains. What's that one bitch doing in here. WHOA—is that Clark Gable?)

Clark: “Why yes, the rumors are true—I am a closeted Man. Annd, I have mine own private cabin”.

Brown suit: (stammering) "OH MY GOD OH MY GOD..."

RIGHT:

Striped Shirt: “Towel Boy! Another round”.

Towel Man: "I'm not a fucking towel boy, I own this place".

Striped Shirt: "Oh shit, my apologies. How can I make it up to you?"

Towel Man: "First I'm gonna guzzle these beers, than you can leave the ladies to find another stud for their future threesome and follow me to the meat locker..."

7. Textron (late 1940s)

Blue PJs (the Bottom) is pulling the Ginger's (the Top) large yule log. Add some "pipe-smoking" imagery. Ignore those sexy topless lady centaur reindeer in the background. The men are.

