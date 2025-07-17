One of the best taglines ever written, banned in the UK. because they hate winners.

As I’ve said, over and over and over, I’m obsessed with taglines. It’s pure written imagination to sell your product.

When It Absolutely Positively Has To There Overnight ( FedEx )

We Run The Tightest Ship In The Shipping Business ( UPS )

The One Beer To Have When You’re Having More Than One ( Schaefer beer )

Refreshes The Parts Other Beers Cannot Reach ( Heineken )

It’s Takes A Tough Man To Make A Tender Chicken ( Purdue )

Because So Much Is Riding On Your Tires ( Michelin )

The Ultimate Driving Machine ( BMW )

You’ve Seen One. You’ve Seen Them All. ( Penn tennis balls )

Nothing Sucks Like An Electrolux ( Electrolux )

Just Do It (Nike)

In case you didn’t know: Dan Wieden (RIP) co-founder of W&K Portland (still Nike’s agency) came up with that tagline after writing and writing (and writing) and then reading the last words of Utah spree killer Gary Gilmore before he was executed by firing squad: “Let’s do it”.

*WhatTheFuckingHellAreYouTalkingAbout?

I happened upon the below tagline while watching some streaming channel. I sat there for a second and said to myself: ‘Dafuq did I just read’. So I went to YouTube, found the spot, and yep, that’s what some copywriter wrote.

I took a “deep dive” into this tagline because I am obsessed with words and because I am a pathetic asshole ad critic.

