My fellow Irish-Americans (and, OK, all you other fucking poseurs), This is a dangerous year for St. Patrick’s Day, what with it falling on a Sunday: y’all have cover for three straight days of nonstop drunken-ism.

Back in 2008, the American Beverage Institute warned us about evil "activists" who wanted to put ignition interlocks—aka in-car breathalyzers—in every car in America. Good idea for Drinky Lohan, bad for the rest of us.

Below you will see a beautifully-illustrated anti-alcoholism poster, plus some other much-less-than-glorious anti-alcohol ads from earlier this century.

