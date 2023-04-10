And they are “excited” because it sure as shit is easier creating ads for dick pills than a bank or a wireless network. Ad school students, if you get this assignment, do NOT put the ads in your portfolio.

While some of these ads were sent to ad-posting sites as “real”, with credits, and even entered into awards shows, you can be sure none of them passed through/came anywhere near official Pfizer channels.

These 12 were “curated” from about 100 ads.