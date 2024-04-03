Above are your everyday (male, no offense females) copywriter & art director (interchangeable), according to @adweak, someone you should be following if you work in this stupid business.

They (we) are generally sensitive types. Egotistical. Never-Wrongs. Hair-Trigger Anger. Altered-State Enthusiasts.

Don't ask me questions just subscribe.

Speaking of hair-trigger, there are things you just don’t say to them (us), if you’re a looked-down-upon, non-creative type. Examples below. Yes, you must buy a subscription here to see them.