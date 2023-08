Like funny dirty ads—buy a subscription

Life comes down to pussies and dicks. That’s just a fucking (heh) fact. Some of yous really get your knickers in a knot over who has which, which, I’ll let my UK correspondent, below, address (grammar ≠ intelligence):

The blue marker part of this visceral message gets at it. Via: NoContextBrits .

14 ads, half vaginas, half peckers. Click here to buy a subscription and see the ads.