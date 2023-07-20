FREE SUBSCRIBERS: This is your last chance. Please buy a subscription here. It’s $50 a year. Math = Less than a dollar a week. This is a pittance to pay to take advantage of the experience and info I’ve gathered from 35 years of, not just working as copywriter/CD, but living as a copywriter/CD. Still don’t wanna pay? Please unsubscribe. Or I will unsubscribe you, starting next week. This is not a hobby. This is my job, my only source of income.