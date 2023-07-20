It was the last great decade for advertising creativity. This is the first article in a new series where I look back and post the best ads from yesteryears (not a word, should be).

STREN

Stren MAGNATHIN fishing line. You don’t see the product. You don’t need to see the product. Ad upset a few overweight men. Too fucking bad. Scanned from a CA. Ad agency: Loeffler Ketchum Mountloy

ALTOIDS

The ad that launched the “Curiously Strong Mints” campaign. Scanned from New Yorker. Ad agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago.

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