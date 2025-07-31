Is the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle campaign creatively good? Fuck no. Is it smart? Fuck yes—for a challenger brand, it’s smart as Hell. Check their sales by the end of 2025. Is it promoting “eugenics”? IT’S AN AD selling denim. An idiot copywriter “figured out” that genes is a homophone for jeans, wrote this groaner pun, and then shit themselves with joy. The idiot CMO (who will get a huge bonus in December) loved the ads of course because, in addition to having his product in the headline, it’s got hot big-titted Sydney Sweeney in it. And here we are:

With all the rampant racism being committed right now by the current administration, this is the mountain you’re choosing to die on, online LibTards? Because of your manufactured outrage, Don Junior “created” the below horror.

Here’s an idea: Go outside and climb some trees or chase some squirrels, or something.

Meanwhile below are six recent (this century) WHITE IS RIGHT ads to really get your panties in bunches, “Progressives”. Buy a sub, or what are you doing here, wasting your time?

