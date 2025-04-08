The answer is:

Great campaigns require a Big Idea. Big Ideas are hard to come up with. Your (and my) brain is not setup to think this way. So: it takes time and practice and repetition to force your (and my) stupid brain to think this way. Creatives are no longer given “time” to think. So: they bang out quick one-hits that may be “clever” or “punny”, but ain’t an Idea. These one-hits may result in a spurt in your data metrics—*sarcastic clapping*—but they ain’t something that is going to GROW THE BRAND.

So: brands don’t do great campaigns any more; to their detriment and demise. And no: I don’t count the Progressive “Flo et al” horseshit as a great campaign (or any of the other insurance giants big money crap), though it is, at least, a “campaign”.

Below are three entertaining, funny Big Idea campaigns, all from 1999, that—for a fact—grew the fuck out the brands. More of the Best Ads from the Best Decade Ever.

