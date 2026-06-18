Wonderfully Surreal Vintage Japanese Subway Posters.
Free Post.
Let’s get right to ‘em.
1. Superman
From 1976, the message: don't throw chewing gum on the platform. Otherwise, you will disable Superman, and lesser men.
2. HITLER
Don't be The Great Dictator by spreading your goose-stepping legs wide on the subway seat. Especially noteworthy, considering Japan was, you know, part of the WWII Axis of Evil.
3. NOT-SANTA
Translation: "I look like Santa because you've had too much to drink. It's only October. If you drink, be considerate of the other passengers." Ha, WHAT?!? But Not-Santa looks awfully happy with Whiskey-Rocks.
4. JESUS
Circa 1980. Blasphemy! Hilarity! There’s no room for my “Last Supper”! This is a reminder to subway patrons: “Please remember to take your parasols with you upon exiting the train”—because, CHRIST, we already got a ton of them in lost and found! I think this is my favorite of these vintage Japanese subway posters
5. NUN
Lastly, circa 1979. That is a Buddhist nun warning a 50-foot man not to rush into the subway car. She seems so calm for somebody who's about to be crushed. She's expecting divine intervention, I guess. Where was that giant businessman when Godzilla was wreaking havoc?
I never realized that Thomas the apostle was proposing to shove an umbrella up Jesus' ass.
Explains nearly every mystery of Christianity.