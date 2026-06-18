Let’s get right to ‘em.

1. Superman

From 1976, the message: don't throw chewing gum on the platform. Otherwise, you will disable Superman, and lesser men.

2. HITLER

Don't be The Great Dictator by spreading your goose-stepping legs wide on the subway seat. Especially noteworthy, considering Japan was, you know, part of the WWII Axis of Evil.

Buy a SUB! Bitte.

3. NOT-SANTA

Translation: "I look like Santa because you've had too much to drink. It's only October. If you drink, be considerate of the other passengers." Ha, WHAT?!? But Not-Santa looks awfully happy with Whiskey-Rocks.

Christ, why U Free Subs still here?

4. JESUS

Circa 1980. Blasphemy! Hilarity! There’s no room for my “Last Supper”! This is a reminder to subway patrons: “Please remember to take your parasols with you upon exiting the train”—because, CHRIST, we already got a ton of them in lost and found! I think this is my favorite of these vintage Japanese subway posters

5. NUN

Lastly, circa 1979. That is a Buddhist nun warning a 50-foot man not to rush into the subway car. She seems so calm for somebody who's about to be crushed. She's expecting divine intervention, I guess. Where was that giant businessman when Godzilla was wreaking havoc?

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