Where I write Ridiculously False Taglines.
Tag-Lies.
Previously: What If Corporate Lawyers Wrote Taglines.
I’ve posted about 20 Tagline articles. I’ve written some good ones in my career, including a couple that were actually bought. Butt-Hurt ad folk who’ve I’ve upset with my criticisms yell at me to “show your creative”. Well, here you go schmucks. (smiley fucking face).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Copyranter Two Point Zero to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.