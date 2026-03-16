Previously: What If Corporate Lawyers Wrote Taglines.

Entrance to Auschwitz. Probably the biggest Tag-Lie in history. The Polish laborers who created the sign purposely turned the “B” upside down as an act of defiance.

I’ve posted about 20 Tagline articles. I’ve written some good ones in my career, including a couple that were actually bought. Butt-Hurt ad folk who’ve I’ve upset with my criticisms yell at me to “show your creative”. Well, here you go schmucks. (smiley fucking face).

my day rate: $500. For you: $3.33/month.