I am, currently, not thrilled to be writing about ad creativity. I’m not stopping, because other than Drums & Percussion and Hockey, it’s the only thing I’m qualified to expertly rant about.

It’s just seriously, this country, right now.

Therefore, let’s all take a look at what happens when art directors drop acid and digitally fuck with our faces. I will be adding little commentary.

1. Mama Ito's wasabi boules (Germany)

So...I've accidentally eaten one with my eye? Which is made of paper? Ad agency: Grey, Frankfurt.

2. Eden Wasabi chips (Thailand)

Wakes You Up With Every Bite. Cool, cool. Chin hands pulling your eyes open: Check. Forehead arm tugging on your ear? Not feeling it. Ad agency: Grey, Singapore.

3. Mebucaine (Switzerland)

Think of the oral sex possibilities. A sore throat remedy via Novartis. Well, I like the no-copy layouts. That beard mouth is just, fucked up. As weird as the visuals are, it’s not an original idea, as Joe La Pompe would point out to you. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Geneva.

4. SAMSUNG 360º CCTV (South Korea)

Ads are for real skin, full-wrap human head masks. My mistake. They’re for Samsung’s 360º wide angle CCTV security system. Ad agency: Cheil, Seoul.

5. PANASONIC Baby Monitor (Argentina)

BABY WAKE UP CALL. I don’t know how loud baby can scream with one of its eyeballs stuck in its mouth. Ad agency: Ogilvy & Mather, Buenos Aires.

