When Advertising Tried Harder, is a book you should buy NOW, maybe the greatest book ever written about ad creativity. Search for it.

I grew up before the Internet. Shit, I grew up into my 30s before the Internet. And every one of these ads was hatched before any of you Millennials were hatched.

As a horny pre-teen this ad, which ran in every issue of Mad Magazine, always stopped me. “Guaranteed?” I mean, the perv is seeing right through the woman’s skirt. I guess that bottom copy line saved them, legally. Still. I strongly considered trying to order them on the DL.

10 very entertaining ads below.