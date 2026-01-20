In other words, what if I was an Adweek critic.

Here are three ads from the last few weeks.

One introduces an idiotic negative spokesperson pretending to be a bad thing even though he looks nothing like the bad thing. Two, a liquor brand uses a celebrity with a mind-numbingly confusing as fuck tie-in to the product, and the third uses an unoriginal visual metaphor for money that broke my Hackneyed Meter.

But! For one day, I’m burying copyranter and introducing copy-kudoser. Clunky, but he’ll be gone by the time you finishing reading his glowing reviews of these fucking dull ads.

Are you not entertained? $3.33/month.