What If Corporate Lawyers Wrote Taglines?
Lawyers loathe creativity. Below are hypothetical in-house lawyers' angry responses to ad creatives in imaginary internal tagline meetings.
Lawyers loathe creativity because creativity means “risky” thinking, going out on a limb. Corporate lawyers hate limbs. Most of these taglines are not creative taglines, but they do all make hazy, unsubstantiated “claims”. Lawyer revisions on the right.
1. Allstate
LAWYER: “What does (makes air quotes) ‘good’ mean to you, dipshits? Well, to insurance customers, good means (makes air quotes) ‘fucking fantastic’. Are you legally comfortable with saying You’re in (makes air quotes) ‘fucking fantastic’ hands? Didn’t think so…”
Eight more overpromising tags and angry lawyer rebuttals and rewrites below. Buy a subscription to read them.
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