What Happened To Great Magazine Art Direction?
Oh George Lois, how we miss you, man.
Economist latest cover:
No AI, Not CGI. Just a great photo with the perfect story line. Christ, Xi looks as happy as a Communist in a bread line.
I’ve collected Nine more great mag covers, some recent some very not recent. Buy a sub and you will improve your graphic design and art direction skills, junior.
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