RELATED: The First 2026 Campaign That Is a “Concept”.

Hi, Mr. Doom & Gloom here is feeling slightly optimistic today. So I’m just going to roll with this unusual feeling and be positive about this new not-bad campaign out of Australia.

Above is not the campaign in question, but what appears to be bare minimalistic posters for David protein bars I found on the subway last week. Nice! I noticed, I remembered the brand. Winner. Even better if they’re homemade and illegally-placed.

I continue my more “servicey” 2026 Substack with another short creative lesson for CWs, ADs, Designers, etc.

You'll be a better Creative.