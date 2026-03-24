I don’t recommend selling your product using visual puzzles. Folks are fucking busy and you need to grab them quick, and then sell them quick.

BUT: THERE ARE NO RULES IN CREATIVE ADVERTISING.

It is an enticingly minimalist outdoor poster campaign. Reviews will be mixed, that’s for sure.

Back In January, I lauded another minimalist campaign via Australia. Ad agency: Devil Jane.

I think the below campaign is not quite as good as this one, but I still respect it.

Freeloaders: You miss yet another good creative lesson. Your choice.

This unmatched knowledge is $3.33/month.