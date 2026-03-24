Well Dang, This Is A Visually Arcane Campaign.
But I somehow, don't ask me how, kinda like it?
I don’t recommend selling your product using visual puzzles. Folks are fucking busy and you need to grab them quick, and then sell them quick.
BUT: THERE ARE NO RULES IN CREATIVE ADVERTISING.
It is an enticingly minimalist outdoor poster campaign. Reviews will be mixed, that’s for sure.
Back In January, I lauded another minimalist campaign via Australia. Ad agency: Devil Jane.
I think the below campaign is not quite as good as this one, but I still respect it.
Freeloaders: You miss yet another good creative lesson. Your choice.
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