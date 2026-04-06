WATCH LIVE: Terrible Headline Dies On Screens All Over The World.
See, my tagline: Where Bad Ads Go To Die®.
I have readers in most countries. I am especially big in Japan, for some reason. My official title is The Best Ad Critic In The World™. But the above line is my tagline.
I’ve been told to host “live” events by Substack editors, so that starts now.
Here’s previous terrible headline I murdered in real time.
SCENE: Adelaide bar. MATE #1: “Hey mate, why a Coopers?” MATE #2: “Because it’s the beer that beer would drink mate.” MATE #1: “How do you know that mate?” MATE #2: “Cause I saw it said so at me bus stop mate.” This is the dumbest beer ad I’ve ever seen, which is saying something. Ad agency: kwp! Advertising, Addelaide.
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