I have readers in most countries. I am especially big in Japan, for some reason. My official title is The Best Ad Critic In The World™. But the above line is my tagline.

I’ve been told to host “live” events by Substack editors, so that starts now.

Here’s previous terrible headline I murdered in real time.

SCENE: Adelaide bar. MATE #1: “Hey mate, why a Coopers?” MATE #2: “Because it’s the beer that beer would drink mate.” MATE #1: “How do you know that mate?” MATE #2: “Cause I saw it said so at me bus stop mate.” This is the dumbest beer ad I’ve ever seen, which is saying something. Ad agency: kwp! Advertising, Addelaide.

Buy a subscription, 1500+ wasting-you-time freeloaders. Your life will instantaneously drastically fucking improve, automatically, guaranteed or your money back*.

*(Offer good nowhere)

It's fun to watch bad ads die.