Paula Scher (if you don’t know her, look her the fuck up) perfectly sums up what it is to be a Creative.

Sure, think “smart” when you’re writing. But also think smart-ass. You’re a Creative, motherfucker. You are the idea-maker, the brand-builder, the entertainer. You are the Show.

Too many of you, in 2025 have become too polite, too supplicant. Pussies. Don’t cross the line to “douchebag”, but you need to be more of an asshole sometimes. It’s your job, your fucking purpose, to misbehave.

When you write, you don’t want to write “nice” headlines. You don’t want to write “safe” headlines “with the nervous borrowings of other people’s mediocrities” (George Lois, RIP). You want to write headlines that go a little too far, that make people nervous, queasy even, that make them think that maybe, you’re a tad insane. Risky writing. Or, as Mr Lois also said:

