PREVIOUSLY in the valuable as Fuck Want To Be A Better Copywriter series: Be a better art director. Write gut-punch ads. Be a straight shooter. And, speak to “a” customer.

Tension. In creative departments. In presentation rooms. On screens. In viewers' brains. How do you write a tense ad? You don’t use happy little puns. You don’t write habitually, meaning you don’t “fit in”, you don’t write like anyone else has in the category.

Nine examples of good tense copywriting below, for paid subscribers only.

you'll get your $40 worth PLUS.

Or:

Buy Me A Coffee