This post was inspired by this Mumbrella article (by Laura Agricola, strategy director at Sick Dog Wolf Man): Absurdity in advertising isn’t such a silly idea. She wrote:

“People notice absurd things. Not because they want to, but because their brains are wired to. Science (yes, this is the nerdy bit) calls it ‘meaning maintenance’. When reality doesn’t match expectation or social norms, the brain scrambles to close the loop. In marketing, that’s gold dust. It’s the difference between an ad that gently strokes your attention (like most do) and one that grabs it by the neurons and won’t let go”.

The below six ads mos def grab you by the neurons and other less-used parts of your brain.

