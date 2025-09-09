Here’s RantCast™ #6. All my audio posts are for paid subscribers only.

Next Week: RantCast™ #8—The Enshittification of Creativity by Tech.

I expound on the advantages of visually selling a product benefit in any ad, A LOT. Just type “visual” into the search window.

Too many of today’s (here he goes again, again) copywriters, especially social copywriters, think they’re wordsmiths. Nah, you’re not even a real writer, Steinbeck, but you certainly will be when you finally finish that 1/4-finished existential “Mad Men-esque” novel titled “Ad Nauseam” sitting on your desktop and become the next Augusten Burroughs and get sued to dust by your former co-workers whose identities you didn’t bother to even try hiding.

And I repeat: using memes is NOT thinking visually, you lazy egotists.

HEAD & SHOULDERS (China)

Maybe my favorite ever no-copy ad. This is some creative visual thinking, above and beyond the usual. It takes some a couple seconds to get, but then It screams: “YOU’VE GOT A DANDRUFF PROBLEM BECAUSE YOUR GOLDFISH ARE MISTAKING YOUR HEAD FLAKES FOR FOOD FLAKES” with zero words. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Guangzhou.

OK. Three more examples below that are nothing alike except that the ad visual strongly sells the product, along with my commentary (based on 30 years of frontline creative experience) on what makes them work infinitely better than your wordplays.

My voice has been described as “sexy” by women, and “everyman” by radio producers. (I did a little ad v/o work back in the day.) This RantCast™ is a short 4:09. I don’t like listening to my own voice.

BUY A SUB. You'll a thing or 3.