Copyranter Two Point Zero

Copyranter Two Point Zero

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Vittorio Zotti's avatar
Vittorio Zotti
5h

In Italian we have a word to describe the ultimate bullshit and it's "cazzata", whose root is the vulgar name for penis: "cazzo". this ad is a brilliant argumentation for a solemn "cazzata", and that makes it all the more valuable.

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