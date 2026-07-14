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Early 20th Century ad for a “Vacuum Developer”—for “Weak Men”. That headline grabs you by the balls. Then, read that brilliant copy (italics mine):

"No man can afford to be indifferent to a demonstrated fact calculated for his own good. We make the unreserved claim that our Improved Vacuum Developer will perform just what we advertise it to do, and any man will appreciate what it is who has long seen the sweets of life just beyond his reach”.

Man, there is some brilliant dancing around the groin hard (heh) sell copy here.

“Common sense will tell you that the Vacuum applied to the surface, draws the blood into circulation through the natural channels which before were dormant, thus setting up a wonderful vital action at once. Only one application of the instrument is sufficient to demonstrate its wonderful action and positive results. It produces the same beneficial results upon the aged or middle aged as upon the young man. (…) Its results are lasting, improvement commences from the first day of its use”.

“wonderful vital action at once”—It instantly crank-yanked up your lever, naturally. So, it basically vacuum-sucked your dick hard? I would’ve been sold.

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