PRE-NOTE: some of these were previously published two years. Some are new.

1. BIRD’S EYE (1941)

Copy:

“What do you mean you’re past the age for coming out parties? Why, with a couple of packages of Birds Eye Foods you can have one of the grandese “coming out” dinners you ever heard of”.

The ad, on the surface, is about having dinner outside: “…come out of that hot kitchen-retire to the cool breezes of your front porch”.

But the visuals beg the question: Where the Fuck are the Hubbies?

Drops her frying pan she’s so shocked, yet bi-curious. What’s in the box? Maybe a Hollywood Vibra-Tone .

Ah, the 1950s. Colloquially known as “The Gay 50s”. Back in the day, being Gay would get you arrested, or much worse. So: you had to be subtle with your advertising, top to bottom. Or, not so subtle. You judge.

10 more homoerotically-charged ads below, including a Christmas one.

