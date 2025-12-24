When I was three, I arranged pots and pans in a semi-circle around me on the kitchen floor and played my “drum set” with wooden spoons to music on the radio.

When I was four, My parents got me a cheap toy drum set with paper heads, not nearly as fancy as below. Before noon, X-Mas day, the heads were all broken and the set basically destroyed (what were they expecting).

When I was six, my Dad bought me a beat-to-shit but real four-piece red glitter Ludwig set for 150 bucks, money he really didn’t have. I saved up for cymbals. Best present ever, it was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen.

In third grade, I starting taking lessons from an old-school jazz drum teacher in town. I continued those lessons, on and off, into high school, until he said he couldn’t teach me anymore.

In fourth grade, at a school Christmas auditorium gathering, I was the solo snare player for a choir rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” (lots of pa rum pum pum, pumming.) Despite nerves, I fucking nailed it.

When I was 15, I got a slick black chrome five-piece Slingerland set for Christmas. That’s me, above, two years later playing a high school dance with my five-piece band.

Now, I don’t have a set, sold the Slingerlands 35 years ago. I haven’t played on a full set in 20 years.

I miss it so much it hurts.

So now, I just bang on the table (expertly, mind you) along to my songs in my headphones.

I maybe wasn’t born to be a great drummer, but I was definitely born to be a drummer, a mediocre+ drummer. I will be getting another used set soon. I have to.

