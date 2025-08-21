Douglas Adams’s grave stone in London. Fans leave pens in lieu of flowers. The 42 is referencing the answer to "the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything". This answer is given by the galaxy’s most powerful supercomputer Deep Thought after seven and a half million years of calculation. If you haven’t read Adams’ “increasingly inaccurately named Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Trilogy” (five books), I very strongly suggest you do so. Some of the funniest words I’ve ever read, plus: the science in his “sci-fi” was ahead of its time and often dead-on accurate. Plus, under its hilarious surface, it’s a depressingly Dystopian story. He was a weightlifter who died at the gym at the age of 49.

Last year I wrote an article: Young Creatives: Help Getting Your First Job. I received feedback that it was actually helpful. If you still want to work in this desperate, dying field, go ahead, read it.

Who am I to tell you what to do for a dollar. But if you currently work in advertising as a creative, I’m telling you to maybe start looking around, elsewhere.

#1 (continued from subhead): Advertising, in it’s glory days (60s—90s, pre-internet) was merely morally bereft; ideas were regularly pilfered, without credit. But now, with AI, Ideas will be stolen hourly, openly. Meanwhile, Sam Altman’s latest AI robot, GPT5, is reportedly so glitchy it doesn’t just gave wildly inaccurate answers, it also gives unprompted sexual answers, insulting answers. But, CHEAP answers.

Female or Male, whatever it wants to be. LOOK into “his” eyes.

Above, Altman talked about the future in a recent interview. A Dyson Sphere? Data centers all over the world will kill the world. The so-called human genius of AI says “we’re stumbling through this”. NO SHIT. Meanwhile his robotic stumbles are already killing thousands of ad jobs. And they’re collaborating, like evil creative teams! Whaddya think is on the horizon?

