*That’s ant penis.

Today’s Tags suck Bill Bernbach’s dead balls. Admittedly, Taglines ain’t easy to write. I know because I wrote hundreds of shitty ones. But they didn’t get presented, forget actually used. I did write a few that got bought.

Your Tagline is your company, your brand in a nutshell. It should feel like a wrap-up of your brand. It should sound smart, because it is your brand.

None of these are that.

1. FedEx

FedEx seems to have abandoned their obnoxious Tag Don’t Live Life Without It (Fuck off, watch me), and have at least two Tags going at once. Top: A sports-adjacent Tag. Just mailing packages with FedEx is a “Power Move”? HOW SO, geniuses. Bottom: Slick meaningless alliteration. What/Where is Now? What/Where is Next? Nothing and Nowhere.

Three more 100% utterly senseless taglines below, plus one impressively humble one from a bygone era. Buy a Sub already, my 1,560 free subscribers. (Why are you still here, staring at paywalls every day?)

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