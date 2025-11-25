Last Friday, I posted four recent ads that “suck more than the normal suck level”. Going forward, I’m going to be doing more “on the fly” ad reviews like a normal dork ad critic—as opposed to just posting end-of-the-month Best & Worst ad roundups.

Unlike Adweek and AdAge, who fakely like ads cause they’re afraid of losing advertisers, I only “like” ads I like.

CAVEAT EMPTOR: These are not positive reviews, they are non-negative reviews.

Yes you have to pay to read my unparalleled skills as an ad critic.

$3.33/month. I can't charge less.