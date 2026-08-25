I’m not trying to trigger you guys, through you are very easily triggered. I’m just covering relatively recent ad creative history.

40 measly fucking dollars a year.

Besides growing up with the internet as an original idea-killing crutch, another reason why these types of ads you’ll see below can’t be made by Millennials is the Cancel Culture you’ve created. And brands are scared shitless to do anything that might raise arm hairs, forgot ruffle feathers.

So: Here’re some ads that didn’t just ruffle feathers, they plucked them. Buy a subscription here to see them.