Sorry, just a quick take on two Super Bowl ads that have been released.

SQUARESPACE

So the Oscar-winner does a Horror turn where she can’t get her name domain. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed her in Poor Things and Bugoni. She’s quite miffed breaking, burning laptops. Very well shot. My thought was she’s channeling Joan Crawford, who did some roller-skating and was known for temper-tantrums. But what’s the point? And what’s with the no twisty payoff of any kind?

Below is the one Super Bowl ad I’ve seen that slightly impressed me. Buy a sub.

