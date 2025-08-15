It’s a big idea. It’s smart. It’s hilarious. It’s a two-shot spot that I could’ve financed right now with my meager savings.

This is not that commercial. Here, a dog imitates a VW via its actions and manipulated barks and sounds. Ad agencies: Czar, DDB, & Tribal, Amsterdam. It’s a much beloved ad, mainly because of the cute dog. It doesn’t all all sell me on buying a VW. But it’s memorable. I’m posted it simply to give free subscribers something to enjoy on a Friday.

Pup makes backing up beep, car roars, and even double-beep lock sounds.

The below VW ad is simpler, better, funnier, and sells the bejesus out of the car. It’s perfectly directed, edited, and acted. And, like I said, it cost near nil to produce.

