CAPTAIN MORGAN (1971)

Make sure you don’t leave out a “HO”.

Nine more ads below from the 1950s—1970s that make women look like, well, dum-dums.

Buy a Sub, please.

MOORE Business Forms (1952)

“MISS PENNYWORTHLESS! YOU'RE IN DEEP SEA SHIT IF I DON'T HAVE THAT REPORT ON MY DESK IN ONE HOUR!" AND NO, YOU CAN’T TAKE THE ‘REPRIMAND HELMET’ OFF!”

2. CIGAR INSTITUTE OF AMERICA (1962)

Maybe it's his cigar smoke that's making her cry? From a 1962 issue of Playboy. The headline is a quote from Edward Bulwer-Lytton, the Brit politician, writer, and cigar-smoker who coined "The Great Unwashed" and other popular modern catch-phrases.

3. GE (1967)

“Hey Dumbass, take a letter: Dear Temp Agency *return* I’m looking for a secretary who is less-stupid than the one typing this, what I’m sure will be, error-filled letter…”

4. Ma Griffe Perfume (1972)

Here The French brand (means “The Claw”) tries to end a cultural movement by pushing “liberated” women to splash on some man bait, unliberate and stop burning bras, and buy some sexy little push-up numbers.

5. MARINE MIDLAND (1972)

Now that’s funny, cause chicks weren’t allowed to have their own cards (or checking account) without a hubbie co-sign until 1974. Dude, in two years she gonna make you pay, alright.

6. LESTOIL (1968)

Only a year out from the moon landing! Sorry sweets, you’ll only get to clean the command module once it returns. That helmet is mos def not space safe. The model is Colleen Corby.

7. SERAX (1967)

Ad from the Journal of The American Medical Association. I mean seriously: How could any man break through those “bars” and help this imprisoned “irritable” mental housewife? Get her on the Benzos quick!

8. HEINZ (1950)

COPY:

“Most husbands, nowadays, have stopped beating their wives, but what can be more agonizing to a sensitive soul than a man’s boredom at meals. Yet, lady, there must be a reason. If your cooking and not your conversation is monotonous, that’s easily fixed”.

Poor lady with “a sensitive soul” and sensitive, easily-bruised skin thanks to her “bored” husband.

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