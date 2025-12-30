Previous short story: NEW YORK SHIT HAPPENS.

Pre-Note: Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of time in the Park, walking and sitting. This story is mostly fictitious, but most of the characters are (or were) real.

She was about 6 feet tall, 40ish, with short, spiky, shocking bleached white hair. She always wore black sunglasses, Miu Miu heels and a short dress or skirt , even in the Winter. Then, she would wear a long white fur coat; however, she would leave it unbuttoned so that her legs would still show—long, strong, white legs that shone like two pillars of light across the 10 acres of Washington Square Park.

She came to the park twice a day to walk her dog, a small black and white French bulldog. A Chihuahua would have been more incongruous, but it was still quite a sight. She wound her way through the park paths east to west, always keeping her distance from the popular dog run in the south-center of the park—this glammy gammy goddess was much too august for sand and sweatpants. The bags the Woman used to pick up the dog’s shit bore the logos of Saks, Henri Bendel, Citarrell, and occasionally, Diesel.

Sometimes, the pooch tired of walking. Not a problem. You see, the Woman had her pet rigged up with a heavy duty leather body harness, a contraption that seemed befitting of a bull rather than a bulldog. She would just pick him up by the harness and hoist him like a can of paint out of the park, little legs dangling and twitching.

This day, and every day, the Woman entered the park through the southeast corner walkway, strutting swiftly toward the unsuspecting back of Italian guerrilla fighter Giuseppe Garibaldi, or at least his statue.

The bronze statue was given to New York City in 1888, just six years after Garibaldi’s death, to help ease tensions between newly arriving Italian immigrants and New Yorkers. During the mid 19th century, Fighting on two continents, Garibaldi warred against, in order: Italian Papal forces; Brazilians; Argentineans; Austrians; the French; Austrians again; the Italian National Army; Sicilians; the Kingdom of Naples; Papal forces again; the French again; and, then with the French against the Prussians. Historically, he is described as having a “confirmed love of fighting.” After almost single-handedly unifying Italy, he was miffed when he was not named a Viceroy. When Abraham Lincoln offered him a Northern command during the American Civil War, he asked for the post of commander-in-chief. Commander-in-chief Lincoln did not consent. Later in life, disappointed with politics, Garibaldi retired a socialist.

On this splendid Wednesday morning, the first mild day of April, a young man riding a bike accosted the Woman not too far from Garibaldi’s likeness. He was a regular park visitor who approached and circled attractive women, offering them tryst opportunities.

‘I wanna git witch yu, baybeee,’ was this Village wooer’s favorite endearment. He also often courted with the empathetic ‘you need to git wit me.’ If these serenades failed to entice, he would make stentorian kissing sounds mixed in with a liberal smattering of heartfelt ‘yeah baybee’s’.

This time, the city squire went with his mainstay: “Hey Legs, I wanna git wich yoooou. C’mon, Fuck-me Pumps, fuck meee!” He repeatedly circled around the lady and her pup to witness the effectiveness of his sweet nothings.

“Hey Miss Tasty, why so hasty? Ha ha!”

The Woman never broke stride, seemingly completely ignoring the young man behind her Gucci® shades as she walked her dog toward the west end of the park.

“Heyyyyy bitch! I know you hearin’ watt I’m sayin,” Sir knight bellowed desperately to her back while stopped and straddling his rusted iron steed. “I got a package for ya, ha, ha, ha!” he conveyed, grabbing at the spot on his jeans where his codpiece would have been.

Madam went regally on her way. The defeated knave exited the park and headed south. There would be other days and other ladies.

Later at around 6:30 in the evening, the Woman encountered a second regular park visitor. He was built solidly, about 5 foot 10, with wild bushy, dirty blonde hair. Whenever he came to the park, he brought along a toy: a kickball he would boot high and haphazardly; or a child’s corn popper push toy, which he would toss around haphazardly; or two trash can lids that he would bang together like cymbals. This evening, he carried a new toy; a five-foot section of red velvet rope with chrome couplers on both ends. The couplers were very shiny. The rope looked brand new. Perhaps, an exclusive downtown club would be easier to get into later? The man carried the rope section around his neck, like a python. He took long purposeful strides, mumbling audibly but incomprehensibly. Anyone who made eye contact with him was met with an angry unblinking stare.

The Woman and the Madman were on a Garibaldi statue collision course: she on her usual southeast to northwest path and he on the northeast to southwest walkway (diagram). The man now was swinging the rope section over his head like a lasso. Slap!!! He smashed one chrome end on the walkway. Crack!!! He smashed the other end on the concrete path. Pedestrians, pigeons, and even the squirrels gave him a wide berth.

At this moment, mid lasso, he spotted the Woman. She was about 20 feet from him. He let the rope section fall limply to his side. He slowly broke into a wide maniacal grin. He began to laugh, chuckling at first, than guffawing loudly and uncontrollably. He bent over at the waist. He pounded his thighs. “HA, HA HA!! AHHH HA HA…HAAAAH!!” His eyes bulged. He gasped for air. Spittle flew out of his mouth, staining his powder blue tank top.

The Woman removed her sunglasses and made steely eye contact with the man. The dog stopped walking. The wind stopped blowing. Birds stopped chirping. Squirrels stopped foraging. People stopped talking. The man stopped laughing.

He walked slowly over to her, got down on one knee and, trembling and now weeping, laid the rope ever so gingerly at her feet. He then back-tracked, bent over at the waist, avoiding the Woman’s gaze. After getting about ten feet away from the woman, the man abruptly turned around and ran as fast he could out of the park up the same path he had entered.

The Woman stepped over the rope and took a lap around park’s sunken fountain.

Observing these encounters, one had to wonder if this woman had a man in her life, or a woman, or really any living thing at all besides her little dog. You just could not picture her in an apron or a nightie or even blue jeans. After the evening walk, you could visualize her sailing around her apartment nude until bedtime. Or in a robe. A very plush white robe. Or, anything leather.

The next morning was equally perfect, weather-wise. At about 7:30, the Woman made her way back into the park with her dog so he could do his business.

It was Oration Hour. Standing directly in front of Garibaldi was a black man, early 40s, wearing blue leans and a mid-length leather jacket. Standing on the elevated landing just to the west of Garibaldi, facing north, was another black man, early 40s, wearing the exact same outfit. They stood in the same manner; legs spread, arms crossed. They spoke in the same manner; deep rising and falling voices. But, they had two very different messages for today’s park visitors.

MAN 1: “I see you. LOOK AT ME! I can see the beauty in you. AND you. And YOU! LOOK AT ME!!

MAN 2: “It is the season...of the BUGS. The bugs will GET you! You...can not fly. You, you cannot FLY! The bugs, they can fly. And they will get you. THEY WILL GET YOU!!

The Woman was now in the open area between the two men. The men now directed their sermons at her.

MAN 1: “You...are beautiful. LOOK AT ME!!

MAN 2: “ You, can not fly. Your animal, can not fly.”

MAN 1: “I am looking at you...”

MAN 2: “Bugs have many eyes...”

MAN 1: “I SEEEEE youuuuu...”

MAN 2: “...and many legs...”

MAN 1: “Stop wallking, and look at ME...”

MAN 2: “And the bugs, they are many...”

MAN 1: “Your beauty is MY beauty...”

MAN 2: “...TOO many...”

MAN 1: “...And beauty is in MY eyes...”

MAN 2: “...HERE THEY COME!!!”

MAN 1: “But you must...”

MAN 2: “BZZZZZZZZZZ!!!!!! BZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ!!!!!!!”

MAN 1: “...LOOK AT ME!!!”

The Woman did not look at either of them, but she sighed very slightly.

That evening at dusk, the park was crowded with New Yorkers enjoying Spring. Making-out couples and dogs were everywhere. Two pairs of compatible dogs skipped the making out and dove right into reproduction as owners intervened. The Woman’s bulldog strained against his harness, panting, desperate to connect with any and all other canines.

Circling around the sunken fountain and heading toward Garibaldi was a massive female Great Dane leading a black-suited munchkin of a man. Glancing at the two, It looked like the man had spent a couple of seconds under a shrink ray; either that, or the dog had spent a couple of seconds under a magnifying ray. It looked like if the Great Dane happened to take off running, the man would be dragged around the park like a sled.

The Great Dane and the French Bulldog marched purposely forward, the Frenchie yapped nonstop. The Dane eyed him quietly. They circled each other, knife-fight like. Then, in a very undiplomatic move, the Great Dane bent over and sniffed the little Bulldog’s butthole, while he could only gaze up longingly at the Dane’s hindquarters, and yip.

The man addressed the Woman:

“So, I don’t know who has better legs—you or my dog.”

The Woman checked her watch, gave a whistle while pulling at the dog’s leash, and turned and left the smiling man with his hands in the pockets of his custom-made 34W 28L dress pants.

__________

Friday morning was overcast. On the grass/dirt behind Garibaldi was a shimmering white cat standing guard over a pile of black blankets. As the Woman came aside the pile, it became apparent that it was a man—a big sleeping man in tattered, dirty black clothing. The completely white cat sat serenely on its hind legs at the man’s bare feet. It was a startling yet peaceful scene—a more peaceful scene would be tough to imagine in this City.

The dog stopped for a moment to stare at the cat. The cat stared back with a look of disinterest. The dog lost the staring contest, sniffed at the ground for a second and then lead the Woman west, deeper into the park toward the dog run.

The Washington Square dog run is a sizable, comma shaped sand covered pen in the south center of the park. It is open to the public, unlike other New York private runs where you must pay just to get on a waiting list for the privilege of, eventually, watching your dog shit, or possibly have the runs, on a small patch of exclusive fenced-in asphalt.

The run has its regulars: a couple of Newfoundlands owned by a short angry man who tells passersby ‘look it up’ or sometimes even ‘fuck you’ if they make the huge mistake of innocently asking him what kind of dogs he owns; two huge old Great Pyrenees escorted by a meek, slight, pale, nearly invisible sliver of a woman weighing in at about half as much as either of her dogs; a ridiculously energetic Jack Russell terrier that executes extremely violent tumbling moves chasing down tennis balls thrown by his skinny, long-haired 30 something master; and, several pugs—dogs that all run like they truly believe they’re greyhounds.

This once, the Woman let the French bulldog lead her over to the fence of the dog run. At that moment, a mangy black and brown German Shepherd was leading a raucous dog conga line round and round the pen. There were 7-9 dogs, depending on the moment, running fast and barking loud behind the racing shepherd—who was apparently pursuing absolutely nothing at all. The various owners were yelling their charges’ names in efforts to end the mayhem. “Poochie!” “Stella!” “Dickwad (unsure if this was the dog’s ‘official’ name)!” “Manhattan!” and so on. But, the canines continued circling unabated.

On the next pass, the German shepherd noticed the Woman’s French bulldog and pulled up abruptly. An Alaskan Malamute puppy slammed into the shepherd’s ample ass. The other dogs slowed, avoiding additional major collisions, and gathered around the German shepherd to silently ogle the little bulldog.

There was a tense five second standoff.

Then, the Woman’s bulldog yelped once. The shepherd kicked up sand and pebbles and immediately started tearing round the run again. The other dogs followed suit, and the owners started yelling names again. “Élan!” “Sparky!” “Sharon (?)!”

__________

That evening, at 6, the Woman and her bulldog passed the Garibaldi statue and came upon three boys engaged in an urban version of Kick The Can. Two of the boys were about 10, the other was 7ish. The two older boys were tyrannically playing keep-away with a dented Mountain Dew® soda can, kicking it back and forth and using their bodies to shield the smaller youngster.

The Woman stopped in Garibaldi’s shadow and stared at this scene for a few seconds. One by one, the three boys noticed her, stopped playing, and stared back wide-eyed, mouths agape. The Woman, then, finally spoke:

“Let him play, too”.

After a moment, the two bigger boys muttered in unison, “OK.”

As the little boy now contentedly kicked the crap out of the can, the older boys, still mesmerized, turned and continued watching the Woman walk her French bulldog further into the park. Being the beginning of the weekend, it would be a nice long leisurely walk.

