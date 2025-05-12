Occasionally, I share my unpublished short stories here. Previously, NEW YORK SHIT HAPPENS, a story about my encounters with various forms of human and animal Shit in NYC.

Technically, this is an advertising article.

A Papa John’s Pizza Slice. LAME.

The Pizza Slice was first. Then the Tooth. One by one they just kept appearing, seemingly out of nowhere. There would be 137 of them. A month later — just like that — they were gone forever.

They were the Walking Ad Things of Hoboken. This is their amazing story.

The Pizza Slice — a five-foot foam pizza slice, crust end up, with dirty sneakers — was the first one, handing out red fliers for Favia’s PIZZA LITE!, “the low fat alternative!!". One warm Friday evening, NYC commuters trudging up the steps of the PATH train station were greeted by the Pizza Slice. Some smiled. Some grabbed fliers. Most just stared for a moment until their brains let them comprehend exactly what it was they were staring at. The fact that the Pizza Slice was relatively representative of a pizza slice helped with the thought processes.

A couple of blocks further north, the Tooth braced itself against a railing in front of a small dentist’s office. The Tooth was an inflatable molar, and inside was a man — the dentist — wearing white polyester doctor’s pants which served as the extended roots of the molar. The dentist had asked his assistant/receptionist to don the costume. This, was her response: "Bite me."

She did agree to design his flyer for him, which she did smartly — Arial typeface, white on black:

$100 OFF

TEETH WHITENING.

BRILLIANT!!!

Several Hobokenites gladly grabbed the handsome handbill.

Next over the horizon, on Saturday, was the Palm Tree, a Walking Thing offering up free tanning sessions at Tropical Shade salon which was located on Hoboken’s main thoroughfare, Washington Street. The Palm Tree had plastic fronds and an attractive female face peeking out of its fake bark.

Within an hour, the Dumbbell made its Washington Street debut. It was a niftily constructed cardboard weight painted gray, with muscular arms and legs sticking out of it and a handsome male face smack dab in the center of it. Its purpose was to pump up membership for Empire Fitness, a Washington Street gym.

As if directed by Cupid, these two Walking Things gravitated toward each other, exchanged pleasantries, flyers, flirting, and then, phone numbers.

__________

The following Monday, a cardboard Brownstone with jeans and brown loafers materialized, strolling up and down Washington Street during the evening rush distributing photocopies of the latest deals from Hudson Place Realty. The Brownstone wasn’t even completely renovated; it was only finished on the front. Its other three sides and top were just plain cardboard. This Walking Thing talked.

"Theee best apartments! Theee best prices! Come over to our place, Hudson Place Realty!"

Soon, to the consternation of the Brownstone, a walking High-Rise popped up. It was a good foot higher than the Brownstone, hawking apartments in a soon-to-be completed 20-story waterfront building. The High-Rise’s flyer read: "high-rise living. low-rent prices". Unlike the Brownstone, it was a complete structure finished on all four sides and topped by a nifty roof deck. It was quite impressive. Impressive, that is, until the confrontation.

The High-Rise and the Brownstone were both canvassing the same stretch of Washington Street. The two buildings came facing to facing for the first time.

High-Rise: "Good morning."

Brownstone: "This is my stretch of street."

High-Rise: "What?"

Brownstone: Our office is at 132 Washington."

High-Rise: "And?"

Brownstone: "So, you’re too close to our office. Please move uptown or off Washington."

High-Rise: "You’re fucking kidding, right?"

Brownstone: "Get away from our office."

High-Rise: "Make me."

The Brownstone pushed the High-Rise over, partially damaging its rear facing and completely destroying its deck. The High-Rise rose unsteadily and chased the now running/stumbling Brownstone down Washington Street. It caught up to the Brownstone and shoved it into a mailbox and then started pummeling holes into it like a wrecking ball, effectively turning the cardboard structure into rubbish. Passersby gawked. Two police officers arrived on foot and broke up the building brawl. No charges were filed. The High Rise was immediately repaired and warily resumed duty.

The Brownstone Walking Thing was not rebuilt.

__________

Then, it got weird.

It was the following Saturday afternoon. the Pizza Slice was in front of its restaurant, resting on a chair. The Palm Tree was a block south in front of its tanning salon with a fresh batch of handouts and a smile. There were no signs of any real estate related Walking Things.

Three blocks north, the Raw Steak burst out of the front entrance of Arthur’s Steak House, juiced with raw energy. The Steak was an excellent red and white foam replication of a raw T-bone steak, with red jeans and red Converse hightop sneakers. It walked briskly, handing out handbills with red type that said:

ARTHUR, KING OF THE STEAK!

THE $12.95 T-BONE

A ROYAL TREAT!!

The Raw Steak was also loudly chanting — cheerleader like — the following, repeatedly:

RED MEAT RED MEAT, SIS BOOM BAH!!

EAT A COW, EAT A STEER, RAH! RAH! RAH!!

It was pumping its arms and kicking its legs in time with the beefy cheer. In front of the Trust Company Bank just north of Arthur’s, it scared the daylights out of two toddlers. The little girl and boy simultaneously screamed and then burst into tears, cowering behind their mother.

The Raw Steak responded by mooing loudly at them: "MOO!! MOOOOO!!!” The mother shepherded them away from it as quickly as she could but, bent over, the Steak stalked after them and started singing/screaming:

"Old McDonald Had A Farm, E-I-E-I-O. And On This Farm He Had A COW!! E-I-E-I-O! With a MOO-MOO here and a MOO-MOO there, here a MOO there a MOO, EVERYWHERE A MOO-MOO!!

HA HA HA HA HA, MOOOOOO!!"

The mother smiled nervously at the raving Raw Steak while desperately shielding her kids. A Latino boy, about 12, came up behind the Steak and kicked it hard in its rump area and ran east around the corner of 3rd toward Hudson. The Steak gave chase briefly, cursing. Mother and children scurried away.

A half block south the Pizza Slice, smoking a cigarette, watched this whole scene coolly from its al fresco seat. It smushed out the butt and rose to canvass anew.

__________

Also watching the Steak, uneasily, was the Broccoli Stalk Walking Thing. It was inside the Basic Food health store across Washington Street.

"You go now!" yelled the round-faced Korean store manager standing behind the Broccoli. "Hand out paper!"

The Stalk, made of paper mâché, cautiously exited the store and immediately turned right, heading south — away from the Raw Steak.

"No! You go uptown. Uptown!" said the manager.

The Broccoli Stalk sighed heavily and reversed direction. It had a young male face with black frame glasses staring out of a hole in its dark green stalk. This is what was written on the light-green leaflets:

YOU EAT HEALTHY!

WE HAVE EVERY THING

PLUS!

Nice vegetable fruit smoothie

healthy snack vitamin herb

OPEN NOW!

The Stalk was about a block south and across the street from the Steak, which was now standing and mooing loudly in the back of a parked red pickup truck, balling up and hurling flyers haphazardly at passersby. It ran out of handouts within five minutes. Flyers now littered Washington Street, the wind occasionally picking one up and flying it into the windshield of a passing car.

Keeping one eye on the Raw Steak, the Broccoli Stalk halfheartedly handed out its leaflets, while desperately trying to hide from the foam piece of demon meat by weaving in and out of pedestrians.

But, the Raw Steak eyed the eight-foot high Broccoli Stalk.

"HEY HEY, IT'S THE JOLLY GREEN GIANT! HO HO HO, GREEN GIANT!! HO! HO! HO! MOO! MOO! MOO!!

The Broccoli Stalk froze. The Raw Steak jumped off the back of the truck and clumsily fell to the sidewalk with a squishy thud. Panicked, the Broccoli Stalk turned around and started walking south, fast. The Raw Steak, now with grill-like skid marks on its left side, trotted out into the middle of busy Washington Street and yelled, "C’MON GREENIE, DON’T BE A MEANIE!”

The Stalk quickly walked past its store, undetected by the zealous manager. The Steak knifed through the slow-moving traffic as drivers gawked. The Broccoli Stalk passed the Pizza Slice — now chatting up the Palm Tree with, unlike the Barbell, no luck. The Steak was now only fifty feet behind the Stalk. As it came astride Pizza Slice and Palm Tree, it paused and said: "Hello, it’s nice to (as it screamed the next word, it pointed to itself) ‘MEAT’ you!" It then continued stalking the Stalk. Out of breath, the Broccoli Stalk stopped between 1st and Newark in front of City Hall and turned to face Hoboken’s red menace.

"Hey Mr. Broccoli, where’s the stir fry?", asked the smiling Raw Steak.

"Excuse me?”

"What’s the hurry my vegetarian friend?"

"I, I don’t want any trouble. And, I’m not a vegetarian. Well, I do eat healthy, not a lot of, umm, red meat. But, I uh just want to finish and go home."

"Trouble? Trouble?!? Man, I just want to show the good people of Hoboken that you and me, meat and vegetable, dead animal and dead plant, that, you know, we can all just get along! What does your flyer say, Greenie?"

The Broccoli Stalk handed one to the Raw Steak, and then turned and handed another to a young woman coming down the steps of City Hall, and then tried to slip away unnoticed around the corner of Newark Street.

"HEY, get back here!! I still got a BEEF to pick with you!"

The Broccoli Stalk tensed but keep walking as nonchalantly as it could, trying to act like it didn’t hear the screaming Steak. Unfortunately for the Stalk, a low hanging tree branch caught its flower top head and ripped it off the costume, revealing the sweaty head of the young Asian man inside. The broccoli top remained hanging from the swinging branch.

As if snapped from a spell, the young man threw his remaining flyers into a trash can and ran as fast as he could west on Newark Street, almost getting plowed by a seafood delivery truck crossing Bloomfield Street. He spun off the front of the truck and kept running without looking back.

After a few seconds, the broccoli flower head fell to the sidewalk. The Raw Steak moseyed over to it and violently stomped it into an unrecognizable heap, staining the bottoms of its red sneakers green.

__________

Later that day, a 6-5, 350-pound black bear ambled out of the Black Bear, Hoboken’s most popular bar. The exceptionally realistic black bear proved to be the most popular of the Hoboken Walking Things. The Bear was continuously surrounded by a semicircle of smiling onlookers. People loved it. Children REALLY loved it. Little girls were smacking it in the butt, and little boys were jumping up and trying to punch it in the nose. The Bear was trying, mostly unsuccessfully, to hand out free drink coupons to people of legal drinking age, while at the same time trying not to step on any of the horde of kids.

But, the horde was teeming. And it was growing. Soon, The Bear had a girl hanging on each leg, a boy hanging on each arm, while several more of both were looking for openings. Parents intervened in attempts to pull their offspring off of the struggling Bear, causing the situation to shift from delicate to chaotic. Some children began to bawl, while others screamed "NO!" repeatedly, while desperately beating on their parents’ arms to keep from being carried away from the big cuddly Bear. Wives were yelling at Husbands. Husbands were glaring at Wives. Parents were offering unwanted opinions back and forth on how best to handle each other’s kids. Bystanders were snickering. Dogs were barking. Just as the Bear was cleared of all tots, a Boxer puppy got loose and jumped up and knocked it to the ground. The dog was quickly pulled off, but the Bear remained down, and, inert.

The parents stopped quibbling, and two Fathers hurried over and knelt to help the Bear. Also hurrying over, from a block and half south and across the street was the Raw Steak.

The men removed the Bear’s head to reveal the big head of a passed out man. His hair was dripping wet with sweat, and his face was white. The Steak arrived, assessed the situation, plopped down on its side next the Bear, and said:

"A whiff of fresh meat should bring him ‘round."

The Bear-man slowly opened his eyes and said, "Thank you."

With that, the Raw Steak jumped to its feet and raced northward. The three nearby dogs barked and strained at their leashes in vain attempts to chase the big fake foam piece of meat.

Meanwhile, a Barney® had clumsily stumbled out of a T-Mobile® store half a block south. About a half dozen young boys, ignoring their shouting parents, took off running and surrounded the dinosaur. They had absolutely no interest in the special wireless offer the friendly T-Rex was hawking, and began pummeling its purple midsection.

__________

Over the next few days, Walking Things activity was relatively mundane, albeit bustling: the Pizza Slice sliced through throngs nightly; the High-Rise maintained a high profile, while keeping an eye out for a restored Brownstone; the Barbell and the Palm Tree strolled together, sometimes hand-in-hand, with flyers in their off hands; and the Raw Steak had disappeared, or was incarcerated.

A new batch of Walking Things also sprang up along the boulevard. Appearing were: two competing, but non-combative, Coffee Cups; the Native American, beating the drum (a tom-tom, actually) for a cigar store near the PATH train station; the Book, plugging the tiny Renaissance Books store; the CD, trumpeting Tunes, a music store; the Scissors, offering cut-rate haircuts from Supercuts; and the Bone, ballyhooing a new pet supply store.

This time period also marked the emergence of the Shoe from Via Mode, a women’s shoe boutique on Washington Street that featured designer high heel styles. Men, particularly Hoboken policemen, often loitered in front of the store.

The Shoe was a pump fashioned out of big pieces of Styrofoam spray-painted black, toe pointing down, heel facing backwards. It was impressive. Inside it was a tall beautiful voluptuous young woman — from the Mile Square Modeling Agency — wearing a black dress, black fishnet stockings, long black gloves, and black patent leather Via Mode pumps. It turned left, sashaying north away from most of the other Walking Things, distributing basic "BUY 1 PAIR, GET THE 2ND PAIR HALF OFF" throwaways, and causing entranced men to bump into parked cars, al fresco seating, and each other.

The weather was Springtime perfect, and the daily twilight scene of a dozen or so Walking Things intermingling with Hobokenites of all ages was tranquil, blithesome even. Shop owners came out to say hi to the Walking Things. On every block, smiling strangers chatted cheerfully with each other at length about any old thing. Drivers yielded to pedestrians. Dogs sniffed each other’s hindquarters without reproach. Pigeons shared pizza crusts.

_________

The following Saturday morning, as rain clouds loomed and businesses opened, several newer dubious Walking Things of hasty construction emerged.

Out of nowhere, possibly Hell or maybe the Hudson River, some Thing entered Washington Street from the corner of Newark Street. What was it? It was hideous: a sort of gray slimy blob that smelt of whiskey and something else complexly putrid. It was attempting to hand out gray flyers. No one was taking them. No one was coming anywhere near it.

This is what was written on the flyer, in green type:

“Like Clams??

Then You’ll ‘DIG’

the Clam Broth House!”

The Clam Broth House, on Newark, is Hoboken’s oldest eatery. The stumbling, slurring, reeking gray mass was apparently a Clam; however, it looked absolutely nothing like a bivalve. It looked like a boulder. And, it kept falling, flyers scattering. It tried to pick them up, but inebriation combined with shifting too-small eye holes and a strengthening breeze made gathering loose papers a Herculean task for the Clam. After the third tumble, it found its way to a Washington Street bench, curled up as best it could, and passed out.

Thunder rumbled.

The double doors of the Haven Savings Bank were held open so that the cumbersome Toaster could make its way outdoors. The Toaster was merely a big bottomless cardboard box with an oblong hole cut out of the top. It was sloppily painted silver with some hastily applied black markings that seemingly represented a lever and control knobs. But, to avoid confusion, “TOASTER” was painted in big black block letters on each long side of the box. Inside, was a short bespectacled man.

Surprisingly, the Toaster was not handing out toaster-related handouts. It carried flyers featuring the bank’s new slightly higher CD rates, and this enticement:

Get A Bigger

"SLICE"

Of "BREAD"!

Not surprisingly, people were mighty upset to discover that the so-called Toaster was not giving away toasters or any other small appliances. The following was one of several uncomfortable exchanges that occurred in front of the bank:

WOMAN: What the FUCK is this?

TOASTER: It’s the best CD rates in town!

WOMAN: I don’t get nuthin’ for free?

TOASTER: Well, uhh...I...they just told me to...

WOMAN: You shithead.

Et cetera.

Lightning flashed.

The Tiger wore a white gi secured at the waist by a ratty black belt, plus a cheap children’s Tony The Tiger Halloween mask. It didn’t even have any flyers. It just shouted, repeatedly:

“TIGER SCHULMANN KARATE!!! 83 WASHINGTON STREET!!!

Unfortunately for the Tiger and its dojo, nobody understood what it was shouting through the ill-fitting mask. A Schnauzer bit one of it’s exposed ankles.

Big drops of rain begin appearing on the sidewalk.

The Box, not to be confused with the Toaster, turned the corner of 14th and Washington heading South. It would be the 137th and last Walking Thing to solicit the Mile Square City townspeople. The Box was a blank 4’ x 2’ cardboard box that encased a man selling space at Hoboken Storage. It had time to hand out exactly one flyer.

Because, at that moment, Godzilla, the real one, popped its five-story head out of the Hudson River. Ignoring Manhattan, the radioactive monster strode purposely into Hoboken, kicked and burned a few buildings, including an ugly new 16-story riverfront office high-rise, scooped up and ate many of the slowly running Walking Things, including the saucy Raw Steak, and promptly returned to the Sea.

__________