The Three Very Best Ads May 2026.
One's a good campaign via Italy.
Curation is my Desperation. I search hundreds of shit ads every month, looking for diamonds in the rough (shit). I found three (3) so far in May.
1. SNYDER EXTERIORS
Not a new ad, but it dropped into my Substack feed. I don’t know what Snyder Exteriors is, and I I don’t care. But this is how you hijack a billboard, How you break the “third wall”. This is how you do “borrowed interest”. A-Fucking-+.
Two more better ads than the above below.
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