Every year, post-Cannes July is a dead zone for advertising. Not much new is created. So, again this week, I’ll be re-posting some of my most-read articles, sans paywalls.

RELATED: The Bad-Ass Men of 1970s Fashion Ads.

RELATED: Cringy Retro Ads That Made Women Look Like Idiots.

I have a 1970s Ad Folder with hundreds of ads stuffed in it. It’s what I do because 21 years ago, I committed to being an ad “blogger”. Why? Because I was getting sick and tired of creating good ads for clients with no clue/taste, and creating shitty ads on-purpose for shitty clients to pay the fucking bills.

So, I bookmarked ads, scanned hundreds of ads from mags and papers, photographed outdoor ads all over NYC, and many other cities. And I’ve saved all of them. Yep, it’s pathetic. But: here I am and here you are.

Back to the days when “insulting women” was a widespread ad strategy. 10 ads.

I work hard at this Substack, dammit.

1. WONDER

Wonder Bread builds strong bodies 8—12 ways. And, “helps catch boys…!” And if said boy was already eating sawdust + preservatives-filled Wonder, he, maybe, already had a strong-ish body. Wonderful!

2. AT&T

Makeup…and a PHONE. Hey man of the House: why not buy the little lady her own little tele? She just might overlook you fucking your secretary, you doing zero percent of the chores, and you slapping her around, occasionally! Win-Win!!

3. UNITED

She’s been a “stewardess” for almost three years! Why the FUCK hasn’t she found a hubby yet?!? I mean, when she smiles she “means” it. Maybe she just needed to make the skies “friendlier”, WINK-WINK.

4. CAREER CLUB

Why, uh, does the “swinger” in green have that woman’s head in a vice grip? I’m guessing he’s not the “golf” swinger, but the “girl-watching” swinger. Or, here, the “girl-abducting” swinger.

5. HARRIS & SANSABELT

ACTION PANTS! L—It appears the triplets have failed to test the strechability “action” of the man’s Dacron® pants. Front strumpet there is really into the taste/smell of the DuPont easy-care fabric. R—“Now with extra large snack sack!” WHAT? MAN: “Would you perchance let me hold the leash while you examine my Action Zone?”

6. SCOTCH

Both ads, 1970. The two “Dollies” appear to have had their necks stretched before the beheadings. Their decorative head cups were then placed on a living room mantle for viewing pleasure.

7. THERMADOR

COPY:

"The beauty photographed above is a total cooking appliance strategically stacked and endowed with the most refined developments..."

That's Dick Van Dyke Show and Leaver It To Beaver actor Richard Deacon, who was a gourmet chef and gay. So, he was much more interested in the well-built Thermodor during this shoot, probably.

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