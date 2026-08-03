The Power of the Unexpected Visual
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Writers! This week is not about you. It’s not about “copy”. It’s about visualization.
Thanks in very large part to social media, very few creatives think visually anymore (NOTE: emojis and memes are not visuals), which is a damn shame. Because it is still inarguably the best way to create a great ad. And by “ad” I mean anything: X/Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/whatever-the-fuck posts, TV, YouTube, pre-rolls, videos, billboards, beer coasters, etc. Because copywriters? Guess what—you’re not just “writers”, you’re ideators.
Creatives are now under tighter deadlines to turn around (shitty) work and thinking visually is harder than writing a “punny” line. Boo. Fucking. Hoo.
This is how it works: people buy a product because it benefits them, not because of “engagement numbers”. You made a meme with the product that then got shared thousands of times? Who gives a shit. It’s forgotten almost instantly.
What’s not forgotten almost instantly? Dramatically, and yes unexpectedly, showing a benefit. This is the best way to sell a product; always has been, always will be.
None of these six great visual ads are from recent years, because advertising has seriously lost its way. Buy a subscription and learn a thing or two.
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