No, nothing from Cannes. It’s for Wonderful Pistachios. It’s actually from last June, but I just saw it for the first time (I don’t watch TV.). There was also the spot where a man lets a crocodile swallow him so he would avoid snacking.

Here, a woman has cast her hands in cement blocks to stop snacking. That’s just a hilarious setup. She’s presented with the tasty and healthy Wonderful Pistachios as a solution. She gets so upset she didn’t think of it she smashes her desk and then smacks herself in the forehead whilst saying “DUH!”, knocking herself out cold.

It’s a genuinely funny ad, such a rarity these days. Ad agency: In-house.

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