Moms Demand Action (For Gun Sense In America)

“We keep ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ out of schools because of the bottle wine in her basket. Why not assault weapons?” Campaign from 2013. Above ad is extra prescient what with all the right wingnuts trying to ban any book that butt-hurts their conservative feelings. The girl at right is holding a Bushmaster XM-15, the same weapon used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook massacre.

“We ban the game of dodgeball because it’s viewed as being too violent. Why not assault weapons?” These kids look a tad older than the 19 murdered in Uvalde, Texas and the 20 murdered in Newtown, Connecticut.

“We won’t sell Kinder chocolate eggs in the interest of child safety. Why not assault weapons?” Look at the kids. Look at the rifle. Now use your fucking imagination. Ad agency: Grey, Canada.

States United To Prevent Gun Violence

GUNS HAVE CHANGED. SHOULDN’T OUR GUN LAWS? This video wasn’t “age-restricted” in 2013 when it was released. It makes sense that it is now, especially after what happened Tuesday in Texas. Just watch it. Maybe the best anti-gun vilolence ad ever created. But, it has changed nothing. Ad agency: Grey, NYC.

Workplace shooting. With a musket.

Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence

Similar idea to the Moms Demand Action print ads. Here a voiceover reminds us of all the safety checks and regulations that go into making a Teddy Bear. And the lack of them for selling guns. Ad agency: FCB, Chicago.

SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIEND—TEDDY GUN.

Gesellschaft Für Bedrohte Völker (Society for Threatened People)

German ad from 2011. “Every 43 seconds someone dies from gun violence.” Don’t know where that stat came from. Seems a bit too many for Germany, not nearly enough for the world. Ad agency: Jung Von Matt. Photographer: François Robert. Here are more bone images from his Stop The Violence work.

Moms Demand Action (For Gun Sense In America)

How many more rounds are we going to let this go on for?" To Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”, discharged casings from an AR-15 rifle are labeled with the locations of American mass shootings. In addition to Columbine, other massacre locations called out include: Carson City; Virginia Tech; Aurora; Minneapolis; Brookfield; and Newtown. Ad agency: Grey, Canada.

MTV

Poster from 2001 “Rock The Vote” campaign. Too simple? That’s the point. It’s a simple choice.

Choice FM: Peace On The Streets

UK Commericlal from 2007 tagged “Stop The Bullets. Kill The Gun.” Here a former Navy SEAL is filmed shooting several things at 10,000 frames per second. The water bottle shot is the coolest. Ad agency: AMV/BBDO, London.